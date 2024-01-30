Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

