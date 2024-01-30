Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.4 %

CL stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

