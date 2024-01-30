Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,570 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.