Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CBAN stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,570 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
See Also
