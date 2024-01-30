Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,669,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.