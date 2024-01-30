Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

