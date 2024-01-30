Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 744.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

