Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 110.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.