Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $577,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QPFF stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

