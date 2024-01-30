Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $464.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,661 shares of company stock valued at $132,193. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

