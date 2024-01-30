Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.