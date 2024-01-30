Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

