Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PTF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.