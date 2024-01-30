Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.