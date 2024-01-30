Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Peoples Financial Services worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.