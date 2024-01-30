Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

