Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

