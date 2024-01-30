Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco India ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 393.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

