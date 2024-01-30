Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

