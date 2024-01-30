Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 325.7% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.