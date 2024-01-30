Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $304,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

