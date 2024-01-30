Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 254 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.