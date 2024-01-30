Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

