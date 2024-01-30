Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.