Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $225,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $756 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $185,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.