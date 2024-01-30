ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $930.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

