Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Constellium were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 451.7% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter.
Constellium Stock Performance
NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
