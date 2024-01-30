Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Constellium were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 451.7% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.