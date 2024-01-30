Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

