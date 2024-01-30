CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

