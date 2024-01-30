Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 36,144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $431,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

