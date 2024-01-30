Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 42,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Corning by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

