CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.2 %

CVU stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.71.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

