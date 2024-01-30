Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.