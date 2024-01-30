CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $210.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $128.04 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

