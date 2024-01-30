CTS (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens decreased their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

