Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,939 shares of company stock worth $2,735,550. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

