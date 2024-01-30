Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $774.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $775.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.61.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

