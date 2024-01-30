Dex Media (OTCMKTS:DXMMQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dex Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXMMQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Dex Media shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

Dex Media Price Performance

Dex Media Company Profile

Dex Media, Inc is a provider of local marketing solutions to business clients across the United States. The Company’s local marketing solutions are primarily sold under Dex and Super brands, including print yellow page directories, online local search engine Websites, mobile local search applications, and placement of its client’s information and advertisements on search engine Websites, with, which the Company is affiliated.

