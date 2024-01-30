DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.