Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DBD stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

