Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

