DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $8,288,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

