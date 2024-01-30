Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIOD opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

