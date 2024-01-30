Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.