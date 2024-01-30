Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $157.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.82.

DLTR opened at $133.79 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

