Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after purchasing an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

