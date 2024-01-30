Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.25.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

