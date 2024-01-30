Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN stock opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of C$361.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.23.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

