Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.