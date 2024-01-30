Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

