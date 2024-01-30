Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 4.0 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials stock opened at $224.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $225.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.